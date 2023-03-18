Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 18,082 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 424,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,284. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

