Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,915. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.