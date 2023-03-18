Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

