Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 601 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.85. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

