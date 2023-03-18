Ark Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004064 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,717,582 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.