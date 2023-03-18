Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

ARIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 403,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

