Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %
ARIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 403,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.04.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
