Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 22,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPRFF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Aris Mining from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

