Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.30

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 94973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 233,562 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,566,000 after buying an additional 2,980,873 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 279,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

