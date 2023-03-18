ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,829. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.