Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Up 12.1%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. 1,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

