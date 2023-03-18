Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0005

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.55 million and $508,538.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.