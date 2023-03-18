Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 85,114 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 116,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VSDA opened at $43.27 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.