Apella Capital LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

