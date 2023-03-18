Apella Capital LLC Purchases 248 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,909,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $469.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average of $510.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

