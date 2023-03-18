Apella Capital LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.