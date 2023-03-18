Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

