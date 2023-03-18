Apella Capital LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

