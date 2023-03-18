Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

