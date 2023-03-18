Apella Capital LLC Buys 629 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average of $284.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

