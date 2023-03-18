Apella Capital LLC Acquires 51 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $318.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.10 and a 200 day moving average of $325.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

