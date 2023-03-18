Apella Capital LLC Acquires 331 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,161,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

