Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $1,939.98 on Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,939.98 or 0.07075333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $56.90 million and $518,577.14 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

