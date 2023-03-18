Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $97.50

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

