Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $207.10

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AVY opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

