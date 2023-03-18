Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $23,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,514.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $24,862.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $24,916.90.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.90.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

