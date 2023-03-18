AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMREP Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AXR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMREP Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.