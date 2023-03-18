Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,263 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.6% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,669. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

