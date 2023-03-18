Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.74. 1,536,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

