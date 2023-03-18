Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $68,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amicus Therapeutics

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

