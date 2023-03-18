Amgen Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $93.28 million and $2,709.29 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.95250702 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,995.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

