Americas Silver’s (USAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

USAS remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. 2,918,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,000. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

