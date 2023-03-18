American National Bank Has $269,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2,187.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Humana by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $495.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.78 and a 200-day moving average of $507.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

