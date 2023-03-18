American National Bank Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1,970.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

