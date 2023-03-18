American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.