Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 16,644 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

