Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $16,170.15 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $16,170.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.9 %

AOSL traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 689,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,583. The company has a market cap of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

