Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $16,170.15 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $16,170.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.9 %
AOSL traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 689,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,583. The company has a market cap of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
Featured Stories
