Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AHPI remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,163. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $14,446.80, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

