Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading 56.3% Higher

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 56.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 25,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

