Alliance Global Partners Lowers Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $1.75

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 295.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Boxlight Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.