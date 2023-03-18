Alliance Global Partners Lowers Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $1.75

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 295.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

