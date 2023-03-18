Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE AQN opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.19.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.