Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

