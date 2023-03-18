Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Albany International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Albany International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

