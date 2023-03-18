Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,001.27 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,050.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,579. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.