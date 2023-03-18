Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 350 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,606.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton bought 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.14 per share, with a total value of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.61. 4,856,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,579. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,891,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

