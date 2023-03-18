Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Set at C$6.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday.

Aimia Stock Performance

TSE:AIM traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 225,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,541. The stock has a market cap of C$276.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 83.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.73. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$5.59.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

