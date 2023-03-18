Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

AFN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.44. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.56%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

