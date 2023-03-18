AFS Financial Group LLC Makes New $21.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,690,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 15.4% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VTV stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

