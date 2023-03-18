AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$109.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

