Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 7.2%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 1,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $487.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
