Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer Sells 41,239 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 812,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

